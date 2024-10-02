Sushi Bae - Oakland
Food Menu
The Rolls
- Sushi Bae
In: Crab and avocado. Out: Hamachi, pineapple, pickled onions, shiso, crispy garlic, and sweet jalapeno sauce.$18.50
- Citrus Haze
In: Crab and avocado. Out: Salmon, mango slices, pickled mango, red onion, lemon, micro mix, togarashi, and sweet mango sauce.$17.65
- Sunset @TheLake
In: Crab, takuan, and cucumber. Out: Tuna, red onion, scallions, cilantro micro mix, cherry tomatoes, spicy crunch, and chili oil.$18.75
- Rainbow
In: Crab, takuan, asparagus, and cucumber. Out: Salmon, hamachi, tuna, albacore, avocado, micro mix, tobiko, and sesame.$18.50
- 510
In: Spicy salmon and cucumber. Out: Seared albacore, sesame, crispy garlic, and centered around a yuzu vinegar arugula salad.$18.80
- Dragon
In: Crab, shrimp tempura, and jalapenos. Out: Seared unagi, avocado, scallions, togarashi, and unagi sauce.$18.25
- Twin Flames
In: Spicy tuna and cucumber. Out: Avocado, hot cheeto crunch, and spicy aioli.$16.50
- Green Garden
In: Takuan, asparagus, and cucumber. Out: Avocado, cilantro lime aioli, and shiso.$12.50
- The Town
In: Shrimp tempura, and crab, Out: Seared salmon, spicy aioli, extra unagi sauce, and green onion.$18.65
- Late Night
In: Shrimp tempura and crab. Out: Seared tuna and jalapeno, ginger shoyu sauce.$18.50
Appetizers
- Gyoza (5pc)
Pork gyoza with sesame, green onion and sesame oil ponzu sauce.$7.95
- Pressed Watermelon
Pressed watermelon, candied walnuts, sesame, basil, feta cheese, plantain garlic crisps, and basil lemon vinaigrette.$6.75
- Ceviche
Hamachi, avocado, cucumber, mango, seaweed, red onion, green onion and sesame with citrus dressing.$9.25
- Shoyu Ginger Poke
Bluefin Tuna, onion, green onion, ginger, sesame seeds, lemon zest, ginger shoyu sauce.$9.25
- Side Salad
A spring mix topped with feta cheese, mango, onion, sesame, walnuts and basil citrus dressing on the side.$6.75
- Hand Rolls
Choose from the options below.$4.75
Classics
- Avocado
Avocado$6.75
- Kappa Cucumber
Cucumber$6.75
- Tekka Tuna
Bluefin Tuna.$7.50
- Sake Salmon
King Salmon.$7.50
- Negihama
Hamachi and green onion.$7.50
- Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna and cucumber.$8.75
- Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon and cucumber.$8.75
- California
Real crab, avocado, and cucumber.$11.75
- Philly
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese.$9.50
- Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura and avocado.$10.75
Bowls
- Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken over rice. Topped with pickled cucumber, sesame, lemon, red onion, sprouts, avocado, spring mix, and teriyaki sauce.$16.75
- Chirashi Bowl
King Salmon, Bluefin Tuna, Hamachi, ebi, and real crab over rice. Topped with pickled cucumber, takuan, sesame, lemon, red onion, sprouts, avocado, and spring mix. Ginger and wasabi on the side.$18.75
- Shoyu Ginger Poke Bowl
Bluefin Tuna Poke over rice and spring mix. Topped with pickled cucumber, takuan, sesame, lemon, red onion, sprouts, avocado, spring mix, and ginger shoyu sauce.$17.80
Bento Box
Kappa Cucumber
Cucumber