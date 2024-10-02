Catering with Bae





We are excited to offer catering and provide a delicious meal for any occasion you have in mind!





Our standard package serves 6-7 people for $175 and includes:

- 56 Pieces of our Special Rolls (customer choice of 3 sushi roll types)

- Large Pressed Watermelon Appetizer

- Large House Salad





Upgrade to a premium appetizer for $15.

(Gyoza, Ceviche, and Poke)





Lastly, we are happy to work in drinks as well!





Additional sides or individual packaging; we are always flexible!

Feel free to reach out with any questions!



