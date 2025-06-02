Online ordering now available through Toast!
Sushi Bae - Oakland
Food Menu
The Rolls
Sushi Bae
Inside - Crab and pineapple Toppings - Hamachi, avocado, pineapple, pickled onions, micro greens, crispy garlic plantains, and sweet cilantro chili aioli$18.50
Citrus Haze
Inside - Crab, cucumber and avocado Toppings - Salmon, mango slices, pickled mango, red onion, lemon, micro greens, togarashi, and sweet mango sauce$17.95
Sunset @TheLake
Inside - Spicy Tuna, cucumber and takuan Toppings - Bluefin Tuna, red onion, cilantro, cherry tomatoes, crispy chili onion and garlic, and chili oil$18.75
Rainbow
Inside - Crab, takuan, and cucumber Toppings - King Salmon, hamachi, Bluefin Tuna, avocado, micro greens, tobiko, and sesame$18.50
510
Inside - Spicy salmon and cucumber Toppings - Seared albacore, sesame, crispy onion, crispy garlic plantains, and centered around an arugula yuzu vinaigrette salad$18.80
Dragon
Inside - Crab and shrimp tempura Toppings - Seared unagi, avocado, green onion, togarashi, and unagi sauce Shrimp tempura made to order. Please allow an extra 8 minutes for an order with shrimp tempura.$18.25
Twin Flames
Inside - Spicy tuna and cucumber Toppings - Avocado, hot cheeto crunch, and spicy aioli$16.50
The Town
Inside - Shrimp tempura, and crab Toppings - Seared King Salmon, spicy aioli, green onion, sesame and extra unagi sauce Shrimp tempura made to order. Please allow an extra 8 minutes for an order with shrimp tempura.$18.65
Late Night
Inside - Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and cucumber Toppings - Seared Bluefin Tuna and jalapeño with and ginger shoyu sauce Shrimp tempura made to order. Please allow an extra 8 minutes for an order with shrimp tempura.$18.50
Green Garden
Inside - Takuan and cucumber Toppings - Avocado, micro greens, and sweet cilantro chili aioli$12.50
Appetizers
Pork Gyoza (5pc)
Pork gyoza with sesame, green onion and sesame oil ponzu sauce. Gyoza made to order. Please allow an extra 5 minutes for an order with gyoza.$7.95
Watermelon Cubes
Watermelon cubes, candied walnuts, sesame, basil, feta cheese, plantain garlic crisps, and basil lemon vinaigrette.$6.75
Hand Rolls
Choose from the options below.$4.75
Classics
Avocado
Avocado$6.75
Kappa Cucumber
Cucumber$6.75
Tekka Tuna
Bluefin Tuna.$7.50
Sake Salmon
King Salmon.$7.50
Negihama
Hamachi and green onion.$7.50
Tuna + Avocado
Tuna and avocado.$8.50
Salmon + Avocado
Salmon and avocado.$8.50
Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna and cucumber.$8.75
Spicy Salmon
Spicy salmon and cucumber.$8.75
California
Real crab, avocado, and cucumber.$11.75
Philly
Salmon, avocado, and cream cheese.$9.50
Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura and avocado with unagi sauce. Shrimp tempura made to order. Please allow an extra 8 minutes for an order with shrimp tempura.$10.75