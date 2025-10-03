Skip to Main content
Sushi Bae - Oakland
Green Garden
Green Garden
Inside - Takuan and cucumber Toppings - Avocado, micro greens, and sweet cilantro chili aioli
Sushi Bae - Oakland Location and Hours
(510) 624-1550
500 12th street # 134, Oakland, CA 94607
Opens Friday at 11AM
All hours
